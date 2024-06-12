The AUDUSD has moved sharply higher after the better-than-expected US CPI data. The move to the upside has taken the price to the 0.67000 level. Just above that level is the May 2024 high at the same level. The dual level increases the levels importance going forward (and through the FOMC rate decision).

Going forward it would take a move above that level and staying above to increase bullish bias. Conversely, if buyers want to take profit, this level is a key target that gives traders an option.