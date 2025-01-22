The AUDUSD has exhibited heightened volatility during the US election period. Despite the fluctuations, buyers have consistently stepped in near the rising 100-hour moving average, maintaining their presence in the market.

On the flip side, recent highs from Monday and Tuesday encountered resistance from sellers near the 38.2% retracement level at 0.62902 and a swing area between 0.6287 and 0.6301.

Earlier today, the price tested this swing area again, briefly breaching the 38.2% retracement. However, sellers regained control near the upper boundary of the swing area, pushing the price lower.

For sellers, remaining below this swing area keeps the bearish momentum intact. For buyers, a move below 0.6274 could signal further downside, targeting 0.6245 and eventually the rising 100-hour moving average. These levels will be pivotal for determining the pair's next direction.