he AUDUSD has declined this week, weighed down by concerns over tariffs and diverging monetary policies. While the US Fed held rates steady, the RBA now has inflation within the 2%-3% target range which opens the door for potential policy easing.

Technical Overview : The price remains below the 100-hour MA at 0.62397 , keeping sellers in control. A break above this level would shift the bias away from sellers. On the downside, support was found at a swing area between 0.61917 and 0.61999 , where the price stalled and bounced yesterday, reinforcing its importance as a key level. If the price breaks below 0.61917 , further downside probing is likely, with the next targets at 0.6165 to 0.61779 .

Traders should monitor these levels closely as they could determine the next directional move for the pair, but the sellers are more in control.