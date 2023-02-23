AUDUSD bounces off the 38.2% and back above 200 day MA

In an earlier post on the AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (and in the video for the day), I spoke to the breaking of the 200 day MA and the next target at the 38.2% at 0.67798.

Unfortunately for the sellers, the 38.2% stalled the fall. The low reached 0.67808 just 1 PIP above the 38.2%% retracement target. The price has moved back above the 200 day moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot at 0.6803. The current price history at 0.6811.

What now?

With the failure below the 200 day moving average and the inability to get below the 38.2% retracement reestablishes those levels as a support. There still could be a break below but I would expect that is a better chance to head up toward the 0.6828 – 0.6855 area (see the yellow area on the daily chart above).