The miss in the US CPI report caused a heavy depreciation in the US Dollar as the market saw the Fed done with the tightening soon. In fact, the market priced out the hawkish expectations for futures rate hikes but kept the July hike chances unchanged as the labour market remains tight and the Fed speakers didn’t hint to any skip or pause following the CPI release.

The RBA kept its cash rate unchanged with the usual hawkish comments and the promise of doing more if the data suggests so. They repeated their determination of bringing the inflation rate to target and that they will do what is necessary to achieve that. Central banks are seeing the end of the hiking cycle, so they are guided by the incoming economic data.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

AUDUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that the miss in the US CPI report led to a big and fast rally back into the 0.69 handle. The sellers are likely to step in here with a defined risk above the level to target a pullback into the 0.6781 level and then upon a break lower, the 0.6563 level. The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking higher to pile in even more and extend the rally into the 0.7139 high.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

AUDUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that after the consolidation beneath the 0.67 handle the price broke out after the CPI release and continued to rally with almost no pullback. From a risk management perspective, a good spot for the buyers to position long again would be the 0.6781 support where we can also find the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the red 21 moving average for confluence.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

AUDUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that the price is already reacting to the 0.69 resistance zone. There are two possible scenarios here:

The price breaks to the upside and the buyers pile in to extend the rally towards the 0.71 handle.

The sellers pile in and the price starts to roll over towards the 0.6781 support.

Upcoming Events

Today the only notable data on the agenda is the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report. The data is unlikely to move the market much unless there are big deviations, the market will likely focus more on the inflation expectations figures.