USD

AUD

The RBA raised the cash rate by 25 bps as expected as the central bank judged that the move was warranted to be more assured that inflation would return to target in a reasonable timeframe.

The CPI report recently surprised to the upside prompting the market to price in a higher chance of another rate hike from the RBA in November, which is what we eventually got.

The labour market continues to weaken as seen also recently with the bulk of jobs added being part-time.

The wage price index surprised to the upside as wage growth in Australia remains strong.

The Australian Manufacturing PMI fell further into contraction with the Services PMI plummeting back into contraction as well.

The market expects the RBA to hold rates steady at the next meeting.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

AUDUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that AUDUSD rallied back into the key resistance around the 0.65 handle following the miss in the US CPI report. The sellers stepped in once again with a defined risk above the resistance to position for a drop into new lows. Overall, the price action remains rangebound, but the bias is still skewed to the upside.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

AUDUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see more closely the rejection from the key resistance and the pullback into the red 21 moving average. Given the rangebound price action, there are no clear levels where to lean on except the boundaries of the range defined by the 0.65 resistance and 0.6280 support. In such instances, the market participants can either wait for a clear breakout or “play the range” by buying at support and selling at resistance.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

AUDUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that the consolidation below the resistance has formed what looks like a descending triangle with the counter-trendline and the support at 0.6460 defining the pattern. The price can break on either side of the pattern but what follows next is generally a sustained move in the direction of the breakout. In this case, if the price breaks to the upside, the buyers are likely to pile in to position for a break above the key resistance. Conversely, if the price breaks to the downside, the sellers will increase the bearish bets and target the 0.64 support.

