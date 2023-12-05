USD

The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected at the last meeting with basically no change to the statement.

Fed Chair Powell stressed once again that they are proceeding carefully as the full effects of policy tightening have yet to be felt.

The US Core PCE last week came in line with forecasts with the disinflationary progress continuing steady.

The labour market is starting to show weakness as Continuing Claims are now rising at a fast pace and the recent NFP report missed across the board.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI last week missed expectations falling further into contraction.

The recent US Consumer Confidence report beat expectations although the details about the labour market continued to weaken.

The hawkish Fed members recently shifted their stance to a more neutral position.

The market expects the Fed to start cutting rates as soon as Q1 2024.

AUD

The RBA left interest rates unchanged as expected with the central bank maintaining the usual data dependent language.

The recent Monthly CPI report missed expectations across the board which is a welcome development for the RBA.

The RBA Governor Bullock has been leaning on a more hawkish side recently, although she remains optimistic on the future outlook.

The labour market continues to weaken as seen also recently with the bulk of jobs added being part-time.

The wage price index surprised to the upside as wage growth in Australia remains strong.

The recent Australian PMIs fell further into contraction for both the Manufacturing and Services sectors.

The market expects the RBA to start cutting rates in Q4 2024.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

AUDUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that AUDUSD managed to rally again into the key trendline but eventually sold off as the buyers failed to break above it. The sellers piled in with a defined risk above the trendline to position for a drop into the key support zone around the 0.65 handle. That’s where the buyers should step in again as they will also find the confluence with the red 21 moving average.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

AUDUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price has been diverging with the MACD into the key trendline. This is generally a sign of weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. In this case, it was another bearish confluence with the sellers piling in aggressively after the failed breakout. The price found some support this morning at the recent swing low after the selloff following the RBA rate decision.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

AUDUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that if we were to get a pullback from the swing low, the sellers should lean on the downward trendline where they will also find the confluence with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the red 21 moving average. The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking higher to position for a rally into the major trendline and target a breakout again.

Upcoming Events

This week we will see lots of US labour market data culminating with the NFP release on Friday. Today, we have the ISM Services PMI and the US Job Openings reports. Tomorrow, we will get the US ADP data. On Thursday, it will be the time for the US Jobless Claims figures, while on Friday we conclude the week with the NFP report.