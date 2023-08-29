US:

The Fed hiked by 25 bps as expected and kept everything unchanged.

Fed Chair Powell reaffirmed their data dependency and kept all the options on the table.

The US economic data keeps on surprising to the upside, but inflation expectations and CPI readings continue to show disinflation with the last two Core CPI M/M figures coming in at 0.16%.

The US PMIs missed expectations across the board last week, while the US Jobless Claims remained solid.

Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium was mostly in line with what he said previously but he stressed on the need to be careful going forward and that continued strength in the labour market may require further rate hikes.

At the moment, the market doesn’t expect another hike from the Fed, but the next NFP and CPI data will be crucial to confirm or change this view.

Australia:

The RBA kept its cash rate unchanged with a slight tweak to a line in the policy statement that suggests that they are leaning more on the dovish side.

The RBA Minutes showed that the central bank indeed prefers to keep the cash rate steady.

The data is supporting the RBA’s stance as the Australian jobs, wages and inflation data all missed expectations.

The Australian PMIs also missed expectations remaining in contraction.

The market expects the RBA to hold the cash rate steady in September.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

AUDUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that AUDUSD went into a consolidation right beneath the key 0.6459 level. It looks like the pair is bottoming out before a bigger correction to the upside, but at the moment the sellers are still in control as the price will need to break decisively above the 0.65 handle to switch the bias from bearish to bullish.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

AUDUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we had a divergence with the MACD falling into the lows which this is generally a sign of weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. In this case, we got a breakout of the trendline, which raises the chances in favour of a reversal, and the pair started to range between the 0.6380 support and the 0.6459 resistance. The sellers are likely to pile in around the resistance with a defined risk above the level to target a new lower low, while the buyers will want to see a break to the upside to start targeting the 0.66 handle.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

AUDUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see more closely the range created just beneath the key 0.6459 level. These levels will be key to watch as a breakout on either side should lead to a big move with the 0.66 handle as target on the upside and 0.6168 as target on the downside.

Upcoming Events

This week is an important one given that we will see many key labour market data for the US, including the NFP, before the next FOMC meeting. Today, we have the US Consumer Confidence and the US Job Openings reports. Tomorrow, we have the Australian Monthly CPI, which shouldn’t change the RBA’s stance unless we see a big upward surprise, and later in the day the US ADP report. Moving on to Thursday, we will see the US Jobless Claims and the US PCE data. Finally, we conclude the week with the US NFP and the ISM Manufacturing PMI on Friday. Although the Fed keeps all the options on the table, it’s also leaning more towards a pause in September, so we will need strong data to make the market to expect a hike at the upcoming meeting.