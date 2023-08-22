US:

The Fed hiked by 25 bps as expected and kept everything unchanged.

Fed Chair Powell reaffirmed their data dependency and kept all the options on the table.

The US economic data keeps on surprising to the upside, but inflation expectations and CPI readings continue to show disinflation with the last two Core CPI M/M figures coming in at 0.16%.

At the moment, the market doesn’t expect another hike from the Fed, but the next NFP and CPI data will be crucial to confirm or change this view.

Australia:

The RBA kept its cash rate unchanged with a slight tweak to a line in the policy statement that suggests that they are leaning more on the dovish side.

The RBA Minutes showed that the central bank indeed prefers to keep the cash rate steady.

The data is supporting the RBA’s stance as the Australian jobs, wages and inflation data all missed expectations.

The market expects the RBA to hold the cash rate steady in September.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

AUDUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that after the breakout of the May low at 0.6459 the price fell a bit more, but then started to pull back as the selloff got overstretched. We are now approaching the broken level again in what could end up being a classic “break and retest” price action. The sellers are likely to pile in around the level with a defined risk above to target new lows with the ultimate target being the 0.6168 level.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

AUDUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price has been diverging with the MACD for a while and this is generally a sign of weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. In this case, we are in fact seeing a pullback into the broken May low where we can also find the confluence with the downward trendline and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. A strong break above such a strong resistance should give the buyers more conviction to target new highs with the first target standing at 0.66 handle.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

AUDUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that the price is indeed extending into the 0.6459 resistance where we are expecting the sellers to come into the market more strongly. A break above the resistance, on the other hand, should change the structure from bearish to bullish and give the buyers more control. More conservative sellers may want to wait for the price to break below the counter-trendline before joining the eventual selloff.

Upcoming Events

This week is pretty empty on the economic data side as we will only have the PMIs tomorrow and the US Jobless Claims on Thursday. Given the strong appreciation in the US Dollar seen in the past weeks, we can expect some USD weakness if the data misses expectations, and we will likely need much stronger than expected readings to see another sustained rally in the greenback. Remember also that this is the Jackson Hole Symposium week, so we will hear from many central bankers including Fed Chair Powell, who is set to speak on Friday.