Fundamental Overview

The USD rallied across the board last Friday following the hot US NFP report. The market priced out all the aggressive rate cuts expectations and it’s now finally in line with the Fed’s projections.

This week, the greenback extended the gains as the market started to price in some chances of a pause in November. The focus remains on the economic data.

Today we get the US CPI report. We will likely need a hot report to see some more downside in the pair, while a miss could see the pair rising on the market paring back the hawkish expectations.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

AUDUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that AUDUSD is trading right in the middle of two key levels. The target for the sellers should be the 0.6622 level although they will likely need a hot US CPI report today to see the bearish momentum increasing. The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price bouncing back and breaking above the 0.68 handle to target new highs.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

AUDUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we have a downward trendline defining the current bearish momentum. The sellers will likely keep on leaning on it to position for further downside, while the buyers will want to see the price breaking higher to pile in for a rally into new highs.

AUDUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

AUDUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see more clearly the recent price action with the trendline acting as a strong barrier. There’s not much else to add here as the sellers will look for a rejection and new lows ahead, while the buyers will want to see the price breaking higher to gain more confidence for new highs. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we have the US CPI report and the US Jobless Claims figures. Tomorrow, we conclude with the US PPI and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report.