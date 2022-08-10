AUDUSD test its 100 day moving average

The AUDUSD is one of the strongest currencies today as risk on flows sent funds into that currency/currency pair.

Looking at the daily chart, the price is moving up to test it's falling 100 day moving average currently at 0.70895. The high price just reached 0.70866 just below that level. The price currently trades at 0.7082.

Also near that area is a swing area between 0.7068 and 0.7094. Moving above all those levels would increase the bullish bias and have traders looking toward the 200 day moving average at 0.71522 as the next key target on the daily chart.

On the downside, the pair today also broke above it 38.2% retracement of the move down from the April high to the July low. That level comes in at 0.70552 and represents close support on a dip. Move below and there could be some disappointment in the failure to crack above the topside targets and stay above the broken 38.2% retracement level.