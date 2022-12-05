AUDUSD tests cluster of support targets

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. Read this Term is testing a cluster of support between 0.6775 and 0.6782. The area has a rising trend line, the rising 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above) and a swing area between 0.6778 and 0.6782. A move below the area would increase the short-term bearish bias. Traders would then look toward the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the November 21 low and the rising 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above). Both those levels come in at 0.6747.

Hold support against the area, and the buyers hold onto control. The closest hurdle - that would give the support focused buyers some comfort - would be a move back above the close from Friday at 0.6793. Above that - and the natural resistance at 0.6800 - and the highs from last Thursday (0.6842) and Friday (0.6835) and earlier today (0.6850) would be upside targets.

The RBA is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points when they announce their decision at 10:30 PM ET.