Successful traders lean.

What does that mean? Why is leaning so important?

In the AUDUSD traders leaned on dips to what I call a swing area. Swing areas are where buyers and sellers leaned. They are where highs and lows are established and that provides a "lean area", where risk can be defined and limited and where a bullish or bearish bias is established.

If you like this video, give it a thumbs up. Also feel free to share on your social media.

AUDUSD traders are leaning. What does that mean?