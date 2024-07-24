The AUDUSD has continued its run to the downside in trading today, and in the process broke below a 100-day moving average of 0.6607, and moved down to test the 200-day moving average at 0.6582. Also in play on the downside is the 50% midpoint of the move up from the April low. That level comes in at 0.65797. A swing area between 0.6575 and 0.6590 was also tested at session lows today.

The price has bounced off its 200-day moving average and is back up testing the 100-day moving average (at 0.6607). Getting above that level and staying above that level could see more upside probing (up to 0.6628 area)