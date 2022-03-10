AUDUSD moves away from 100 hour MA

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. Read this Term tried to extend above the 100 hour MA yesterday near 0.73285 (blue line in the chart above), but could not muster much momentum and the price moved lower.

That momentum picked up steam in the Asian session today with the price falling back below its 200 hour moving average (green line). However like the break above the 100 hour moving average the momentum could not be sustained and the price rotated higher.

In the London morning session, the price moved back above its 100 hour moving average and although momentum stalled ahead of the high from Tuesday at 0.7347, the dips lower also found support near the 100 hour moving average. Buyers fought to keep control above that moving average level.

The last few hours has seen the price extend back above the 0.7347 level and extend to a new session high of 0.7364. Close support will be eyed at 0.73473 now. More conservative support would be against the 100 hour moving average at 0.73285. Trading should not move back below that moving average of the buyers are serious about the break higher.

On the topside, swing highs from last Friday between 0.7374 and 0.73799 are the next upside target ahead of the extreme from Monday's trade at 0.74406.

Taking a broader look at the daily chart below, the high price today did find resistance the sellers against the 38.2% retracement of the range from the 2021 high to the 2022 low. That retracement comes in at 0.7364. The price high just stalled right at that level. So getting above the high is step one to keep the buying momentum going.

AUDUSD on the daily chart