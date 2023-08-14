The AUDUSD traded to a new low for the year, falling below the end of May low at 0.64587. However momentum quickly faded and the price started to rotate back to the upside.

That begs the question, "What do the buyers have to do to take back more control?".

In this video, I talk about the hurdles that buyers would need to get back above, to take more control from a technical perspective. Levels that would need to be broken include the: