The AUDUSD fell to the lowest level since April 2020 today and outside an up and down swing area on the hourly chart, that had confined the pair over the last two or so weeks of trading. What now?

Sellers are in control. The pair is in a channel on the hourly chart that if broken to the upside might give some dip buyers more hope. However, it will still take a move above the 0.6363 low from September 28 and the 38.2% of the move down from the last high last week at 0.6376. Get above those levels and the buyers have more of a shot. Absent that, and the sellers are still in control.