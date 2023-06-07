That move higher yesterday took the pair above the 50% midpoint of the May trading range, and also the high prices from both Friday and Monday at 0.66376.
The high price yesterday reached 0.66834 before rotating back down to retest the 50% midpoint. The corrective price decline yesterday got within 4 pips of that midpoint yesterday before rotating back to the upside (at 0.6641 versus 0.66376).
In trading today, after up-and-down price action in the Asian session, the price moved higher and above its 200-day moving average at 0.66914 in the European morning session (it was the first move above that moving average since May 11). It also extended above a swing area going back to May 11, May 12, May 15, and May 16 between 0.6704 and 0.67092 (see red numbered circles in the chart above).
That break failed and when the price moved back below the 200-day moving average, buyers turned to sellers and the price has been falling lower since then.