AUDUSD falls below the 200 day MA

The AUDUSD is making another break of the 100 day MA.

From the earlier video, I spoke of the MA and how after the failed break below the key MA yesterday, traders often come in against the level on the retest. See 6:45 point in the video below.

That is what happened earlier in the session and the price rotated higher. The move to the upside retested a short term resistance target at 0.6833. That level held too.

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar Read this Term price has since rotated back to the downside and is cracking below the 100 day moving average is London/European traders look to exit for the day. The low from yesterday has also been broken at 0.6794.

Sellers are making a play. The 200 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term is now close resistance. Stay below is more bearish.

Looking at the daily chart, the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the October low is the next target at 0.67798. Break below that level and it opens the door for potential blonde toward the 100 day moving average of 0.67181.