AUDUSD fails on break above 100 day MA again

The AUD/USD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. has seen trading action above the 100 day MA over the last 5 trading days. The last two days, saw closes above the key MA risk defining target. That was the case back in August when the price also traded above and below the MA line, but fell short of the 200 day MA and fell back below. At that time, there were also two days where the buyers had their short after closing above the key MA. But they failed too.

So today when the price fell below the MA level, buyers turned to sellers and that momentum has continued in the early US session.

Looking at the hourly chart below, you can see the selling momentum pick up steam below the 100 day MA after earlier in the Asian session the low bottomed against the level and bounced. Admittedly, the price moved back above the broken 100 hour MA (blue line currently at 0.6719), but after breaking back below that MA, followed by the 100 day MA, selling intensified.

AUDUSD falls below MA levels today

What now?

The pair has a 117 pip Pip In forex markets, a pip is a percentage in point or price interest point (pip), reflecting a unit of change in an exchange rate. Major currency pairs are traditionally priced to four decimal places – a pip is one unit of the fourth decimal point, or 1/100 of a cent. The exception in this case is the Japanese yen, in which a pip is one unit of the second decimal point. Pips adhere to a rate of change that may be related to a value change in a position of specific currency rates. Forex is traded often in a lot size of 100,000 units of a base currency. In this instance, a trading position of one lot experiencing a change of 1 pip would see a change in value by 10 units of currency. Understanding Pips in Forex Trading Pips can best be understood using an example of two currencies. For example, if the NZD/USD is trading at an exchange rate of 0.6800 and the rate changes to 0.6810, then the price ratio increases by 10 pips. By extending this example, if a forex trader buys 5 lots (i.e. 5 × 100,000 = 500,000) of NZD/USD, paying $650,000 and closes the position after the 10 pips' appreciation, the trader will receive $650,500 with a profit of $500 (i.e. 500,000 (5 standard lots) × 0.0010 = $500). Pips are highly relevant to forex traders given the use of leverage and trading that takes place in margin accounts, which require very small percentages of the actual purchase price as equity for a given transaction. Some retail brokers will quote currency pairs beyond the standard 4th or 2nd decimal place, instead to the 5th or 3rd decimal place. These are quoting fractional pips, known as pipettes. trading range so far today. That is just around the 22 day average of 119 pips. So there could be some slowing of the momentum.

The problem with that is pair is in the "no-wheres land" on the hourly chart. The next key target on the downside will be the 200 hour moving average at 0.66071. The low price has so far reached 0.6635. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the November 3 low cuts across just below that level at .0.6598.

So although the internal clock of what is normal may give cause for pause, the path of least resistance remains to the downside with the 200 hour MA and 38.2% (and 0.6600 natural support) as better support.

On topside, the 0.6678 is the 38.2% of the range today. The last spike high off the earlier low reached 0.6668. Those levels will be eyed for short term technical resistance now.