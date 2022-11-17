AUDUSD
AUDUSD fails on break above 100 day MA again

The AUD/USD has seen trading action above the 100 day MA over the last 5 trading days. The last two days, saw closes above the key MA risk defining target. That was the case back in August when the price also traded above and below the MA line, but fell short of the 200 day MA and fell back below. At that time, there were also two days where the buyers had their short after closing above the key MA. But they failed too.

So today when the price fell below the MA level, buyers turned to sellers and that momentum has continued in the early US session.

Looking at the hourly chart below, you can see the selling momentum pick up steam below the 100 day MA after earlier in the Asian session the low bottomed against the level and bounced. Admittedly, the price moved back above the broken 100 hour MA (blue line currently at 0.6719), but after breaking back below that MA, followed by the 100 day MA, selling intensified.

AUDUSD
AUDUSD falls below MA levels today

What now?

The pair has a 117 pip trading range so far today. That is just around the 22 day average of 119 pips. So there could be some slowing of the momentum.

The problem with that is pair is in the "no-wheres land" on the hourly chart. The next key target on the downside will be the 200 hour moving average at 0.66071. The low price has so far reached 0.6635. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the November 3 low cuts across just below that level at .0.6598.

So although the internal clock of what is normal may give cause for pause, the path of least resistance remains to the downside with the 200 hour MA and 38.2% (and 0.6600 natural support) as better support.

On topside, the 0.6678 is the 38.2% of the range today. The last spike high off the earlier low reached 0.6668. Those levels will be eyed for short term technical resistance now.