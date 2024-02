Benefiting from the tailwind from the stronger US stock market, the Australia S&P/ASX index is trading up 0.54% at 7652.10. That nearly erases the decline coming into today for the trading week. The index is currently down -0.10%.

The index is within shouting distance of the all-time high closing level of 7699.40. The high intraday level comes in at 7703.60 (reached February 2).