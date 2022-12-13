The lower than expected CPI sets the Fed playbook up for end to the tightening earlier in 2023 (for now). That has the risk assets up.

The Dow is up 835 points now. The Nasdaq is up a whooping 513 points. THe S&P is up 125 points

IN the US debt market, the 2 year is down -17 bps. The 10 year is down 15.7 bps.

The Fed pricing shows 50BPs. The terminal is 4.87% vs 4.98% prior to the report.

In the forex:

  • GBPUSD: The GBPUSD moved above the swing area between 1.22787 and 1.23436. Stay above that level keeps buyers more control. On the topside the 61.8% retracement of the 2022 trading range comes in at 1.24507. Move above that level and traders would target the swing higher between 1.2596 and 1.2665. That swing area is home to highs from May and early June.
