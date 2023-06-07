The Billion-Dollar Blow

In a significant turn of events, legal cases against Binance and Coinbase have sent shockwaves through the crypto industry, shaving a whopping $1.4 billion off the wealth of the industry's most prominent figures. This analysis video delves into the depths of these events, exploring their effects on the market and the role of the BnB coin in this unfolding drama.

BNB COIN TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The SEC's Aggressive Move: An Industry Shaken

Unprecedented in scale, the Securities and Exchange Commission Securities and Exchange Commission The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is an independent agency in the United States operating under the authority of the Federal government. In particular, the SEC has a large mandate domestically, helping oversee and monitor markets and acting as a deterrent against fraud or abuse. This includes enforcing federal securities laws, proposing securities rules, and regulating the US’ stock and options exchanges. As one of the primary regulatory authorities in the US along with the Commodity The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is an independent agency in the United States operating under the authority of the Federal government. In particular, the SEC has a large mandate domestically, helping oversee and monitor markets and acting as a deterrent against fraud or abuse. This includes enforcing federal securities laws, proposing securities rules, and regulating the US’ stock and options exchanges. As one of the primary regulatory authorities in the US along with the Commodity Read this Term's (SEC) aggressive move has sent tremors through the crypto industry, leading to a sharp decrease in the wealth of crypto magnates. Here's what we'll be analyzing:

A Close Look at the BnB Coin Technical Analysis, SEE VIDEO

BNB Technical Analysis: Potential Bullish Reversals Ahead

The volume profile shows that there is significant support at the $210 level.

A long trade could be entered if the price breaks above the $210 level and the weekly trend line. REQUIRES PATIENCE.

The stop loss could be placed below the $200 level. The target could be set at the 200-day moving average, which is currently at $450.

Please note that this is just a technical analysis and is not financial advice. There is always the risk of loss when trading cryptocurrencies.

Join ForexLive.com on this insightful journey as we dive deep into the intricate details of the crypto market turbulence including technical analysis hints.