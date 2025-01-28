Bitcoin (BTC) Liquidation Map Analysis & Potential Next Move
Key Observations from the Chart
Current BTC Price: 102,566 USDT
- Price is currently sitting below a large cluster of short liquidations around 103,000 USDT.
- This means if price moves above 103,000, a short squeeze could trigger a rapid push higher.
Major Liquidation Clusters
- Short Liquidations (Bullish Setup) Above 103,000 USDT:
- Large 50x and 100x leveraged short liquidations are stacked from 103,000 to 104,500.
- If price breaks above 103,000, we could see a rapid spike toward 104,500 as trapped shorts are forced to buy back their positions.
- Long Liquidations (Bearish Setup) Below 101,000 USDT:
- Long liquidations are accumulating below 101,000 USDT.
- If price drops below 101,000, a liquidation cascade could push BTC lower toward 98,000–99,000 USDT.
Cumulative Liquidation Trends
- The red line (long liquidation leverage) is declining, meaning fewer long positions are being liquidated now.
- The green line (short liquidation leverage) is rising, suggesting shorts are accumulating and could be squeezed.
Potential BTC Price Scenarios
Scenario 1: Bullish Short Squeeze Toward 104,500 USDT
🔹 Trigger: BTC Breaks Above 103,000
- If BTC pushes above 103,000, we will likely see a short squeeze, sending price up quickly toward 104,500.
- The 100x leverage traders are trapped in this range, meaning liquidations could trigger a parabolic move.
- Trade Setup:
✅ Long Entry: Above 103,000 USDT
🎯 Target: 104,500 USDT (possible extension to 105,500 USDT)
🛑 Stop-Loss: Below 102,000 USDT
🔹 Confirmation Signals:
- Increasing buy volume on the breakout
- Delta shifting strongly positive (indicating aggressive buying)
- Green liquidation line dropping as shorts get wiped out
Scenario 2: Bearish Long Liquidation Cascade Toward 98,000 USDT
🔻 Trigger: BTC Breaks Below 101,000
- If BTC fails to hold 101,000, liquidation pressure could build, pushing price toward 98,500–99,000 USDT.
- The red line (long liquidation leverage) would increase, signaling longs getting trapped and liquidated.
- Trade Setup:
✅ Short Entry: Below 101,000 USDT
🎯 Target: 99,000 USDT (possible extension to 98,000 USDT)
🛑 Stop-Loss: Above 102,500 USDT
🔻 Confirmation Signals:
- Increasing sell volume on breakdown
- Delta shifting strongly negative (indicating aggressive selling)
- Red liquidation line rising as long traders are liquidated
Which Move is More Likely?
✔ Short Squeeze Toward 104,500 USDT is More Likely
- Shorts are stacking above the current price → Market makers may push price above 103,000 to trigger liquidations.
- No major long liquidation clusters until 101,000, meaning downside pressure is weaker unless a new sell-off starts.
Probability Estimate:
- 🚀 Short Squeeze Above 103,000 → 104,500 (70% Chance)
- 📉 Break Below 101,000 → 98,000 (30% Chance)
Final Trading Plan for BTC
📌 BULLISH TRADE (HIGHER PROBABILITY)
- Long above 103,000, targeting 104,500–105,500
- Stop-loss at 102,000
📌 BEARISH TRADE (LOWER PROBABILITY)
- Short below 101,000, targeting 99,000–98,000
- Stop-loss at 102,500
🔥 Conclusion: BTC is in a highly leveraged zone, and a break above 103,000 USDT is more likely to trigger a short squeeze rally toward 104,500–105,500. However, if BTC fails to hold 101,000, we could see a liquidation cascade toward 99,000–98,000.
Trade Bitcoin at your own risk only and visit ForexLive.com for additional views. 📊