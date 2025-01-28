Bitcoin (BTC) Liquidation Map Analysis & Potential Next Move

Key Observations from the Chart

Current BTC Price: 102,566 USDT Price is currently sitting below a large cluster of short liquidations around 103,000 USDT .

around . This means if price moves above 103,000, a short squeeze could trigger a rapid push higher. Major Liquidation Clusters Short Liquidations (Bullish Setup) Above 103,000 USDT: Large 50x and 100x leveraged short liquidations are stacked from 103,000 to 104,500 . If price breaks above 103,000 , we could see a rapid spike toward 104,500 as trapped shorts are forced to buy back their positions.

Long Liquidations (Bearish Setup) Below 101,000 USDT: Long liquidations are accumulating below 101,000 USDT . If price drops below 101,000 , a liquidation cascade could push BTC lower toward 98,000–99,000 USDT .

Cumulative Liquidation Trends The red line (long liquidation leverage) is declining , meaning fewer long positions are being liquidated now .

, meaning . The green line (short liquidation leverage) is rising, suggesting shorts are accumulating and could be squeezed.

Potential BTC Price Scenarios

Scenario 1: Bullish Short Squeeze Toward 104,500 USDT

🔹 Trigger: BTC Breaks Above 103,000

If BTC pushes above 103,000 , we will likely see a short squeeze , sending price up quickly toward 104,500 .

, we will likely see a , sending price up quickly toward . The 100x leverage traders are trapped in this range, meaning liquidations could trigger a parabolic move.

in this range, meaning liquidations could trigger a parabolic move. Trade Setup:

✅ Long Entry: Above 103,000 USDT

🎯 Target: 104,500 USDT (possible extension to 105,500 USDT)

🛑 Stop-Loss: Below 102,000 USDT

🔹 Confirmation Signals:

Increasing buy volume on the breakout

Delta shifting strongly positive (indicating aggressive buying)

(indicating aggressive buying) Green liquidation line dropping as shorts get wiped out

Scenario 2: Bearish Long Liquidation Cascade Toward 98,000 USDT

🔻 Trigger: BTC Breaks Below 101,000

If BTC fails to hold 101,000 , liquidation pressure could build, pushing price toward 98,500–99,000 USDT .

, liquidation pressure could build, pushing price toward . The red line (long liquidation leverage) would increase , signaling longs getting trapped and liquidated .

, signaling . Trade Setup:

✅ Short Entry: Below 101,000 USDT

🎯 Target: 99,000 USDT (possible extension to 98,000 USDT)

🛑 Stop-Loss: Above 102,500 USDT

🔻 Confirmation Signals:

Increasing sell volume on breakdown

Delta shifting strongly negative (indicating aggressive selling)

(indicating aggressive selling) Red liquidation line rising as long traders are liquidated

Which Move is More Likely?

✔ Short Squeeze Toward 104,500 USDT is More Likely

Shorts are stacking above the current price → Market makers may push price above 103,000 to trigger liquidations.

→ Market makers may push price to trigger liquidations. No major long liquidation clusters until 101,000, meaning downside pressure is weaker unless a new sell-off starts.

Probability Estimate:

🚀 Short Squeeze Above 103,000 → 104,500 (70% Chance)

📉 Break Below 101,000 → 98,000 (30% Chance)

Final Trading Plan for BTC

📌 BULLISH TRADE (HIGHER PROBABILITY)

Long above 103,000 , targeting 104,500–105,500

, targeting Stop-loss at 102,000

📌 BEARISH TRADE (LOWER PROBABILITY)

Short below 101,000 , targeting 99,000–98,000

, targeting Stop-loss at 102,500

🔥 Conclusion: BTC is in a highly leveraged zone, and a break above 103,000 USDT is more likely to trigger a short squeeze rally toward 104,500–105,500. However, if BTC fails to hold 101,000, we could see a liquidation cascade toward 99,000–98,000.

Trade Bitcoin at your own risk only and visit ForexLive.com for additional views. 📊