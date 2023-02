Bitcoin moves up toward key swing area

The price of bitcoin is now up 7.14% on the day and is moving toward the high from February. Above that is other swing areas going back May 2022. The swing levels come between $24258 up to $25401. Above that, the 38.2% of the move down from April 21, 2022 high comes in at $26066.

Those are the next key targets that if broken, would increase the bullish bias.