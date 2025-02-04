TradeCompass for Bitcoin Futures – February 4, 2025

Bitcoin Futures Key Levels & Trade Strategy

At the time of this analysis, Bitcoin Futures is trading at 99,750. The market structure presents a tight value area, reflecting a consolidated trading session.

POC (Point of Control) : 99,995 , aligning closely with the 100,000 round number —a key psychological and liquidity level.

: , aligning closely with the —a key psychological and liquidity level. VWAP : 101,104 , also positioned near the POC , reinforcing the tight consolidation.

: , also positioned near the , reinforcing the tight consolidation. Value Area (68% of volume traded) : Between 99,000 (round number support) and 100,500 (semi-round resistance) .

: Between and . Range Analysis: A narrow 1.5% trading range, suggesting potential for expansion once price breaks key thresholds.

Bullish Outlook for Bitcoin Futures Today

📈 Bullish Above: 101,060

This level is just above the first standard deviation of yesterday’s VWAP, signaling a breakout potential.

Bullish Profit Targets for Bitcoin Futures Bulls:

101,015 – First upper standard deviation of today’s VWAP (short-term scalp level). 101,965 – Second upper standard deviation of today’s VWAP (intraday target). 102,285 – Near today’s VWAP open (stronger bullish extension). 102,660 – Key liquidity level for medium-term traders. 105,080 – Potential runner target below the value area high from two days ago.

Bearish Outlook for Bitcoin Futures Today

📉 Bearish Below: 98,930

A potential fake breakdown trap could occur around this level, requiring cautious stop placement.

Bearish Profit Targets for Bitcoin Futures Bears:

98,240 – First lower standard deviation of today’s VWAP (quick initial target). 97,585 – Just above yesterday’s VWAP (intraday bearish continuation). 95,615 – Above yesterday’s value area high (deeper downside move). 94,495 – Extended bearish target. 91,435 – Second lower standard deviation of yesterday’s VWAP (capitulation-level drop).

Trade Execution & Risk Considerations

Stops: Not specified, as risk tolerance varies among traders.

Not specified, as risk tolerance varies among traders. Trading Style Adaptability: Some traders use Trade Compass as confirmation alongside their strategy. Others fade moves at key levels instead of following directional bias.

Profit-Taking Strategy: Taking chips off the table at structured levels allows partial profit locking. "One big move" mindset can be risky , making structured exits crucial.



📚 Not Just for Bitcoin Trading - Educational Insights

What is the Value Area & Why Does It Matter?

The Value Area represents where 68-70% of trading activity occurs .

represents . It helps traders identify balance zones , breakout potential, and liquidity pockets.

, breakout potential, and liquidity pockets. Bitcoin today has a tight value area, increasing the likelihood of range expansion.

What is VWAP & Why It’s Important?

Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) tracks the average price based on both price and volume.

tracks the average price based on both price and volume. It acts as a dynamic fair value indicator , widely used by institutions.

, widely used by institutions. Deviations from VWAP (1st, 2nd, 3rd standard deviations) help traders identify overbought or oversold conditions.

Point of Control (POC) – Key Level for Traders

POC represents the price with the highest traded volume in the session.

in the session. It often acts as a magnet for price, making it a key reference level for reversals or breakouts.

⚠️ Trade Bitcoin at Your Own Risk

Markets are dynamic, and levels should be reassessed in real-time .

. Price action, volume, and delta behavior should confirm trade entries.

Always trade at your own risk only, no one can promise your to profit and you must take into account that you can lose money in crypto trading.

