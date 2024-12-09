🚀 Bitcoin Price Prediction: Key Levels and Strategies for This Week

Hello, crypto traders and investors! 👋 If you’ve opened the charts this week, you’ve probably noticed a sea of red across the crypto market:

BTC : Down 2.5%

: Down 2.5% ETH : Down 3.5%

: Down 3.5% BNB : Over 4% down

: Over 4% down DOGE : A significant 7.5% dip (Elon’s favorite is struggling a bit)

: A significant 7.5% dip (Elon’s favorite is struggling a bit) SHIBA: Nearing a 7% drop

But don’t panic just yet—this could be a classic market setup. The expectation is that we’ll be dancing around $100K, with market makers liquidating both bulls and bears near this key psychological level. Let’s dive into the key Bitcoin levels to watch and what they mean for your trading strategy.

🏗️ Current Bitcoin Price Levels and the Range to Watch

Bitcoin Futures are currently sitting at $99,185. It’s crucial to ensure you’re analyzing the same data when referencing these price levels. Here’s a breakdown of the key zones to monitor:

1. The Bounce Zone (First Key Area):

Buy Area: $97,750 to $98,850

$97,750 to $98,850 Critical Bounce Point: $97,375

👉 Why it matters: If Bitcoin doesn’t hold this zone, we could see the price sliding further into some critical naked levels (explained below).

2. The Value Area Low (VAL):

Range: $95,400 to $96,000

👉 Why it matters: The Value Area is where 68-70% of trading activity occurs during a session—a place where buyers and sellers historically find agreement. If BTC falls to this range, it’s a key decision point for the next move.

3. VWAP Support:

VWAP Level: Around $94,000

👉 Why it matters: The Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) often acts as a dynamic support level. If BTC bounces here, it’s a strong signal of renewed buying interest.

4. Bears’ Confidence Zone:

Trigger Level: $91,500

👉 Why it matters: A break below $91,500, particularly if confirmed by two consecutive daily closes, could trigger stop orders and fuel a sharper decline. This level marks the Value Area Low of November 26th, making it pivotal for bearish momentum.

🎯 Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Long or Short?

If you’re wondering whether to go long or short, here’s a simple roadmap:

Long Entry Ideas:

First Lead: Look for a bounce at $97,750, with a tight stop near $97,375. Second Lead: If $97K fails, wait for the $95,400 to $95,500 zone to enter a position. Third Lead: The VWAP around $94,000 could be the last stop before a significant move higher. Be cautious of piercing this level and set stops accordingly.

Long Exit Targets:

POC of December 5th: $104,500

$104,500 Value Area High (VAH): $104,790

💡 Tip: At these levels, sellers are likely to step in, so don’t expect a sustained breakout above this range on the first or second attempt.

Bearish Scenario:

If Bitcoin falls below $91,500 with consecutive daily closes, watch for:

Stops to trigger, accelerating a downward move.

Next potential target: Around $91,000.

🛠️ Final Thoughts on Bitcoin for this Week: Range-Bound For Now, With A Possible Leg Down in the Range, But Still Bullish Long-Term... Make Sure You See the BTCUSD Price Predicton With Levels to Watch in the Video Above

Bitcoin may not be looking bearish in the long term, but in the short term, it’s range-bound. The key is to respect the internal levels within this range:

Upside Range: $97,750 to $104,790

$97,750 to $104,790 Downside Range: $91,500 to $94,000

Use tight stops when trading within these levels and focus on price reactions to inform your next move. The market is ripe with opportunities, but remember: Bitcoin trading comes with risks—always trade responsibly.

For more insights and perspectives, visit ForexLive.com or stay tuned here for updates. Good luck out there, traders! 🚀