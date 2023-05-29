Are you ready to delve into the world of Bitcoin trading? In this Bitcoin technical analysis and trade idea for May 29, 2023, I will provide you with valuable insights into the current market conditions. By exploring the upward channel and volume profile, we will help you identify potential entry and exit points for your trades. Stay informed and make educated decisions with the latest updates from ForexLive.com.

Bitcoin (BTC) has shown promising signs as it pushes upwards, and it's essential to consider its correlation with NASDAQ and S&P 500 futures. These assets often influence BTC's performance, so monitoring their trends can provide valuable clues. Currently, both NASDAQ futures and S&P 500 futures are performing well, indicating a potentially open bullish gate for BTC-USD.

BTC looks bullish but where can I enter?

So, where should you enter the market? One option is to consider the 20 EMA (Exponential Moving Average) on the daily timeframe. At the moment, the 20 EMA is located at 27,296. Placing a long position near this level could be a strategic move. To manage risk effectively, set your stop-loss below the value area low, which is around 24,800. By doing so, you can limit potential losses.

Suppose you are comfortable trading with low leverage. In that case, you may consider aiming for the top of the channel, which currently sits near 35,000. However, keep in mind that higher leverage entails greater risk, and it may not be wise to risk more than ten percent of your capital. Adjust your position size accordingly to align with your risk appetite. Check out the video for the Long trade ideas showing this.

Alternatively, you can set your stop-loss if the price crosses down the channel. This approach reduces risk and offers a potential reward-to-risk ratio of 7.19 to 1. With this strategy, you aim for the significant 35,000 price level, providing an attractive reward. Partial profit-taking near the 30,000 mark, indicated by a previous high, could be a prudent move while still keeping a portion of your position open.

For those willing to take more frequent trades, exploring lower time frames could be an option. However, be aware that this approach may increase the likelihood of being shaken out of the trade. By setting your stop-loss just below the green trend line on a lower time frame, you can have a closer stop. If you return to the daily timeframe, your risk will decrease to 2.19 percent, while the potential reward-to-risk ratio remains nearly 5 to 1. Consider taking partial profits around 30,000 to lock in gains.

Remember, these strategies provide guidance and orientation. Depending on your risk tolerance and trading style, you may choose to adapt and adjust your approach accordingly. It's crucial to stay updated with market developments.

In summary, Bitcoin appears to have a bullish outlook as long as it remains within the upward channel presented in the above technical analysis video. However, a bearish premise may develop if BTC crosses down and closes two consecutive daily candles below the value area high of 24,750. In such a scenario, a potential visit to the point of control near 16,750 USD cannot be ruled out. Stay informed and make wise trading decisions based on reliable information.

Have a fantastic week.