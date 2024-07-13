Bitcoin technical analysis in this simple 4h chart
Bitcoin trading analysis: key points and strategies 🤑📉📈

Bulls' strategy: 📈

  • Breakout from yellow bull flag:
    • Target Point 1: Around $59,850.
    • Target Point 2: If Point 1 is breached, aim for approximately $62,000 (anchored VWAP from 22 Jan 2024).
  • Bullish scenario:
    • Watch for a breakout without a pullback at Point 1.
    • Successful breakout leads to next resistance at $62,000.

Bears' strategy: 📉

  • First lower standard deviation test:
    • Bears aim for a test around $53,750 (first lower standard deviation of anchored VWAP).
  • Psychological $50k level:
    • Significant liquidity below the $50K mark.
    • Key Point: Potential for stops being hit below $50K, triggering more selling pressure.
  • Bottom band reversal:
    • Watch for price action around $48,850, where previous long positions were stopped out.
    • Potential reversal point at the bottom band of the yellow channel.

Recommendations for traders: 💡💰

  • Shorting opportunity:
    • Consider shorting at Point 2 if the price reaches around $62,000.
  • Long position:
    • Look for buying opportunities below the $50K mark, especially around $48,500.

Important note:

  • Trade at your own risk!
    • Always manage your risk and consider the market conditions before entering any trades.

Stay updated:

Happy trading! 🚀📊