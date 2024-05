Both the AUDUSD and NZDUSD are lower on the day, but each came off highs and are trying to hold support against their 100-hour moving averages. Those moving averages will be key barometers in the short term for each of those currency pairs. Staying above is more bullish. Moving below would likely lead to more downside probing after the gains seen recently.

This video outlines the levels and gives traders directional bias clues.