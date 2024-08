The Nasdaq index is trading at a new high end in the process is testing that key swing area between 16442 and 16539. The current prices at 16495 up 295 points or 1.82%. Getting above and staying above that area would have traders looking toward its 100 day moving average at 16880.48.

For the S&P index, it is also trading at a new high up 92 points or 1.78% at 5278. The price moved above the March and April highs near 5264.85 and looks now toward its 100 day moving average at 5308.47.