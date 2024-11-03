Bitcoin price forecast: on track for another ATH test, but watch these levels

If you’re riding the Bitcoin wave, hang tight—things are getting interesting. As BTC/USD keeps testing significant levels, traders and investors are on edge, waiting to see if Bitcoin has what it takes to revisit its all-time high (ATH). With technical analysis pointing to both promising and cautionary signals, here’s what you need to know.

BTCUSD price prediction, looking for another test of the ATH

BTCUSD price resistance at $73,794 – the ATH retest zone

The big question on everyone’s mind: will Bitcoin push back to its ATH of $73,794? This level is more than just a psychological milestone—it’s a test of Bitcoin’s strength after a rollercoaster year. If BTC manages to push through this ceiling, we could see a fresh wave of enthusiasm among the bulls. But breaking an ATH is never easy, so keep your eyes on volume and momentum as price approaches this key marker.

The line in the sand between bitcoin bulls and bears at $65,500 - bulls should set a stop there

Before getting too excited about ATHs, remember the support at $65,500. This level has held up as a reliable safety net, where buyers seem ready to jump back in when the price wavers. As long as Bitcoin stays above $65,500, the path to testing higher levels remains intact. A dip below, though, could signal a deeper retracement and shake out the less committed bulls.

Potential slide if support breaks

What if $65,500 doesn’t hold? In that case, brace yourself for a potential pullback toward lower supports—we could be talking about the $60,000 range and later even to $53,000. A break at this $65,500 level would put pressure on Bitcoin and may set off a round of profit-taking and panic selling. It’s crucial to watch how the price behaves at this junction. But for now, I am still on bullish on BTC and looking forward to another retest of the ATH zone - just slightly below or just slightly above $73,794.

