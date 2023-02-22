USDCAD moves higher as the 100 day MA holds support

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. pushed back above its 100 day moving average yesterday and closed above it for the first time since January 5. In trading today, a new high was reached up at 1.35593, but the price then fell sharply, moving to negative territory on the day (at 1.35367). The low price tested the 100 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA). at 1.35129 and found willing buyers. Those buyers are being rewarded as a price has since pushed up to a high of 1.3556 just short of the European high at 1.35593.

So buyers against the 100 day moving average are being rewarded. Moreover the holding of the moving average line increases the levels importance going forward. Stay above is more bullish. Move below and there will probably beat some disappointment and further downside momentum.

The commodity currencies like the CAD, AUD and NZD have been reacting negatively to the downs in the US stock market. After trading modestly positive earlier, the major indices have now dipped into negative territory with the NASDAQ down -0.24% and the Dow Industrial Average down -0.5%.

US yields remain negative which should be dollar negative but the markets are ignoring the declines. The 10 year yield is at 3.915% down 3.7 basis points. The 2 year yield is down 3.8 basis points

The AUDUSD is trading near session lows and is moving closer to the 200 day moving average of 0.68038. The low price and the current hourly bar just reached 0.68104