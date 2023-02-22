So buyers against the 100 day moving average are being rewarded. Moreover the holding of the moving average line increases the levels importance going forward. Stay above is more bullish. Move below and there will probably beat some disappointment and further downside momentum.
The commodity currencies like the CAD, AUD and NZD have been reacting negatively to the downs in the US stock market. After trading modestly positive earlier, the major indices have now dipped into negative territory with the NASDAQ down -0.24% and the Dow Industrial Average down -0.5%.
US yields remain negative which should be dollar negative but the markets are ignoring the declines. The 10 year yield is at 3.915% down 3.7 basis points. The 2 year yield is down 3.8 basis points
The AUDUSD is trading near session lows and is moving closer to the 200 day moving average of 0.68038. The low price and the current hourly bar just reached 0.68104