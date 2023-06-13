EURUSD bounces off of swing area support

Earlier today, I spoke of the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be Read this Term 100-day MA holding support after the US CPI. If the level could not hold support, a probing back toward the swing area between 1.0777 and 1.07868 would be the next downside target (see green number circles). That is exactly what happened. True to the technicals, support buyers did show up near the low of that swing area, keeping the bias in the favor of the buyers in the process.

As always, if support holds on the downside, the focus returns to the resistance above. That resistance came against the 100-day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term at 1.0806, AND the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the April 26 high at 1.08108. The price has indeed moved back toward those levels but stays below each (so far at least).

So the battle continues for traders. It would take a move above 1.08108 to increase a bullish bias with the high price from May 22 at 1.08304 and the swing area above at 1.0842 – 1.08485 (see red number circles in the chart above) as the next key targets.

If you want to hear the technical story, see my video below. If you like the video, click the thumbs up and you can always share on social media too....