The better PPI data has a push the EURUSD to new session highs and new highs going back to May 22. In the process, the price has moved back above its 100-day moving average of 1.08048 and it's 38.2% retracement of the move down from the April high. That level comes in at 1.08108. Stay above those levels and it keeps buyers more in control going forward.

On the topside, 1.08304 is the next target, followed by a swing area between 1.08420 and 1.08485. The 50% retracement of the same move-down comes in at 1.0865. All are upside targets on further momentum today.