TradeCompass: Canadian Dollar Futures (6C, March 2025 Contract) – 16 January 2025

Financial Instrument: Canadian Dollar Futures (6C, March 2025)

Price at the Time of Analysis: 0.69740

Key Levels and Trade Scenarios for Canadian Dollar Futures Today

Bullish Above: 0.69935

Why Bullish Above:

A move above 0.69935 would place the price above yesterday's Point of Control (POC) at 0.699 and just slightly above yesterday's highest VWAP value. This threshold confirms bullish sentiment, offering potential for upward momentum.

Bearish Below: 0.69812 (current VWAP trending down)

Why Bearish Below:

As the price is already below the bearish threshold, the market is in bearish territory. Confluence around 0.6982 (yesterday’s VAL and POC, as well as two days ago’s POC and VAH) acts as a strong resistance zone. Remaining below this level supports further bearish targets.

Bearish Profit Targets for Canadian Dollar Futures Today:

0.69670 – Quick partial profit-taking, just below today’s low and near the first lower standard deviation of the VWAP from January 14. 0.69605 – A partial profit level just above the Value Area High (VAH) of January 13. 0.69555 – Another level just above the POC of January 13. 0.69495 – Above the Value Area Low (VAL) of January 13, an extended bearish target. 0.69335 – A runner target just above the Value Area Low of January 3, ideal for swing short trades.

Educational Insights for Canadian Dollar Futures Traders

VWAP in Canadian Dollar Futures Analysis

The Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) provides dynamic insights into market sentiment and is crucial for identifying intraday trends in 6C futures.

Key Applications of VWAP Today: Price below VWAP and its lower deviations confirms bearish sentiment. Confluence of yesterday’s VWAP, POC, and VAH/VAL creates a significant resistance zone, reinforcing the bearish case. Use VWAP alongside POC and Value Area levels to refine trade entries and exits.



Value Area in Canadian Dollar Futures Today

Why the Value Area Matters:

The Value Area, defining where most trading volume occurs, offers critical levels for decision-making. Bearish Strategy: Enter shorts near resistance zones like VAL or POC, targeting deeper levels such as VAH or VAL from previous sessions. Bullish Strategy: If price rises above the confluence zone (e.g., POC and VWAP), it signals a reversal and potential for long positions. Pair Value Area analysis with Delta and VWAP for enhanced accuracy in Canadian Dollar Futures trading today .

Disclaimer

This Canadian Dollar Futures analysis is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Trading in 6C futures carries risks and may not suit all investors. Always trade responsibly and manage risk effectively.

This Canadian Dollar Futures analysis provides a "compass" for today’s market. Use the outlined bearish thresholds to anticipate price movements and execute trades confidently, while employing partial profit-taking strategies to balance risk and reward effectively.