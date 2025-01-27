TradeCompass for Canadian Dollar Futures (6C - March 2025 Contract) | January 24, 2025

Canadian Dollar Futures Analysis and Price Predictions

At the time of this analysis, Canadian Dollar Futures (ticker: 6C) are trading at 0.69825, just below key thresholds that could activate either bullish or bearish setups. This detailed breakdown of the Canadian Dollar Analysis will guide traders with actionable levels, profit targets, and risk management strategies.

Bullish Scenario: Canadian Dollar Futures Price Prediction for Long Positions

Trigger: A 30-minute candle close above 0.698 will confirm the bullish threshold and activate the long trade. This trigger may occur in approximately 17 minutes from now.

A will confirm the bullish threshold and activate the long trade. This trigger may occur in approximately 17 minutes from now. Bias: If the long is activated, the Canadian Dollar Futures are likely to test the following profit targets.

Profit Targets for Canadian Dollar Futures Long Positions

0.69840 – A quick partial profit target to secure gains early in the move. 0.69886 – Near the Value Area Low (VAL) of Friday. 0.69895 – At the VWAP of Friday, a key resistance area. 0.69920 – A further upside level as bullish momentum builds. 0.69990 – Near the highs of Friday, representing the stretch target for today.

Bearish Scenario: Canadian Dollar Futures Analysis for Short Positions

Trigger: A 30-minute candle close below 0.69725 , which aligns with the Value Area High (VAH) of January 23rd, will confirm the bearish threshold and activate the short trade.

A , which aligns with the of January 23rd, will confirm the bearish threshold and activate the short trade. Bias: If the short is triggered, the Canadian Dollar Futures are expected to aim for the following downside profit targets.

Profit Targets for Canadian Dollar Futures Short Positions

0.69695 – Positioned just above today’s VWAP. 0.69655 – Slightly above the POC of January 23rd. 0.69610 – Close to today’s Value Area Low (VAL). 0.69565 – Just above the Value Area Low of January 23rd.

Key Trading Insights for Canadian Dollar Futures Analysis

The TradeCompass methodology emphasizes risk mitigation and profit optimization, ensuring that traders lock in gains at logical levels. By combining Volume Profile and VWAP analysis, the strategy offers clear partial profit targets, reducing reliance on large, infrequent moves.

Today’s setup for Canadian Dollar Futures provides flexibility for both bullish and bearish scenarios, enabling traders to adapt as price action unfolds. With profit targets spread across meaningful levels, traders can manage risk effectively while pursuing consistent results.

Disclaimer Note on this Canadian Dollar Futures Analysis

This analysis is provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always trade cautiously, adhering to your own risk management rules. Visit ForexLive.com for additional views.