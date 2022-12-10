The week is finally here.

The US CPI will kickstart the markets on Tuesday and that will transition into the Fed decision on Wednesday. Then when that is done, the SNB, BOE and ECB will all announce their interest rate decisions on Friday before the transition into the year end.

To better prepare, it is important to understand the key levels in play from a risk and bias defining perspective.

In this weekend report, Greg Michalowski of Forexlive speaks to the key fundamental events and then outlines the technical levels in play for the major currency pairs vs the USD. He also looks at the S&P, Nasdaq and 10 year yield and what those charts are telling traders technically.

Below are the currencies and instruments covered along with the start times.

EURUSD: 4:46

USDJPY 10:50

GBPUSD 13:40

USDCHF 15.57

USDCADS 17:58

AUDUSD 19:10

NZDUSD 21:02

S&P 23:21

Nasdaq 24:22

10 year yield 24:46