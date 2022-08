A rate cut is expected today in China:

I've marked some levels out on the hourly USC/CNH chart, but I'm sure the technical analysts out there aan do better than me - in the comments please folks.

ps. CNH is the offshore yuan. The onshore yuan, CNY, is subject to People's Bank of China enforced limits on trading (a band of plus or minus 2% from the reference rate that is set daily) but CNH is not.

USD/CNH looks on target to 7. At least.