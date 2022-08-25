Citi says GBP/USD chart is looking "truly awful' and it can possibly drop below parity
Eamonn Sheridan
Thursday, 25/08/2022 | 21:24 GMT-0
25/08/2022 | 21:24 GMT-0
This via the folks at eFX.
- "The long term GBPUSD
GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as “cable” (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union.
Read this Term chart now truly looks awful. One can view it as a major double top forming as a continuation that suggests a move to and possibly below parity. There is no material support now (outside of the March 2020 spike low just above 1.14) until the major lows posted in 1985 at 1.0520," Citi notes.
"In addition, a close this month, if seen, below 1.1760 will be a bearish outside month as a continuation," Citi adds.
Weekly cable chart, below.
(This chart is from our charting app, which is free and can be found at this link)
