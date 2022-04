NASDAQ index approaches its 200 hour moving average

The major US indices are continuing to be pressured to the downside, and trading at lows for the day.

Looking at the hourly chart of the NASDAQ index, the price is approaching its 200 hour moving average at 13704. The current price is at 13745, down -144 points or -1.04%. Coming into the day, the NASDAQ has been down for two consecutive days and lost 4.4% in the process. The index is now down -6.15% from its peak on March 29.