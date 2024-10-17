Fundamental Overview

Copper erased most of the gains from last month’s strong Chinese easing measures as the market got disappointed on the lack of follow through. In fact, this is something we’ve seen also in the Chinese equity markets with the Hang Seng index being down 14%.

There’s a strong correlation between the Chinese stock market and copper as China makes up for about 60% of world’s copper demand. Therefore, we will likely need to see more easing measures from China to see new highs.

Copper Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Copper Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that copper couldn’t break above the 4.70 level and eventually dropped all the way back to the 4.32 level. This is where we can expect the buyers to step in with a defined risk below the level to position for a rally back into the 4.70 resistance. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to increase the bearish bets into the trendline.

Copper Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Copper 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we have a downward trendline defining the current bearish momentum. The sellers will likely keep on leaning on it to position for new lows, while the buyers will want to see the price breaking higher to increase the bullish bets into the 4.70 resistance.

Copper Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Copper 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see more clearly the strong support zone around the 4.32 level where we can also find the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level for confluence. The buyers will look for a bounce here, while the sellers will want to see the price breaking lower to target new lows. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we have the US Retail Sales and Jobless Claims data.