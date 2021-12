Crude oil trades toward its 100 day moving average

The price of WTI crude oil futures are trading now at $73 that's up about three dollars or 4.23% on the day.

The low for the day reached $69.65.

Looking at the daily chart, the price move today has cracked above its 200 day moving average at $70.17 and then the 38.2% retracement of the corrective move to the downside at $71.18.

The next upside target comes in against its 100 day moving average and 50% retracement between $73.88 and $74.10.