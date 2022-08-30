Crude oil moves sharply lower and back below 200 hour MA

The price of WTI crude oil has continued its fall and currently trades down $-5.47 at $91.58. In the process, the pair has moved back below its 200 hour moving average at $92.56. Last week, the price corrected down toward the 200 hour moving average only to find the dip dip buyers leaning against it. The price is also testing the 50% midpoint of the move up from the August low reached on August 16. That level comes in at $91.68.