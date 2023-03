The BTI crude oil tumbles and tests the Dec. 20 low target

WTI crude oil futures are approaching the swing low from December 20, 2021, which stands at $66.12. Today's low has reached $66.40, following a decline below the 2022 low price of $70.08. The price is currently trading down -$4.90, or -6.86%, at $66.47.

A drop below $66.12 would have traders eyeing the early December 2021 low at $62.43, while the August 2021 swing low reached $62.05.