Crude oil traded above $90 for the 1st time since November

Crude oil prices have risen by $1.33, marking a 1.5% increase, and are currently trading at $89.85. Today's peak reached $90.26, the first time it surpassed $90 since November 8, before retracting slightly. A few key observations from the daily chart:

On September 1, the price surpassed a crucial range between $82.43 and $83.44 (highlighted by red numbered circles and a yellow area in the referenced chart).

Since then, the price has been on an upward trajectory.

Last week, the price fluctuated around the 38.2% retracement of the decline from June 2022, which is approximately $86.72. This is now considered a support level.

The past four trading days have consistently shown an upward trend, with each day recording a higher peak.

Looking ahead: