Crude oil futures are settling at $76.87. That is down $-0.70 or -0.90%..

The low price reached $76.46. The high price reached $78.63.

At session highs the price stayed below it's 100 day-moving average (blue line). At session lows the price did break below the March 11 low at $76.82, the May 8 low at $76.92, the May 15 low at $76.72. However, the price was able to bounce back into the settlement and settled above the low of that floor.