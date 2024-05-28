The price of crude oil futures settled at $79.83. That was right at its 200 day moving average.
The price has subsequently moved above the moving average level and currently trades at $80.11.
OPEC+ meeting is later this week.
The price of crude oil futures settled at $79.83. That was right at its 200 day moving average.
The price has subsequently moved above the moving average level and currently trades at $80.11.
OPEC+ meeting is later this week.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read