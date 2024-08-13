Crude oil futures are settling at $78.35, which is down -$1.71 or -2.14%. The high price today reached $80.11 which was just short of the 100-day MA (blue line on the chart below). Yesterday, the price approached that MA and found willing sellers as well.

On the downside, the 200-day MA (green line) looms at $77.91.

It will now take a move below that MA, to give the sellers more control.

