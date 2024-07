The price of crude oil futures is settling at $81.91. That is down $-0.30 or -0.36%. The high price reached $82.58. The low price was at $81.47.

Technically looking at the daily chart the price remains below a topside trendline near $84.75. On the downside, the rising 100-day moving average is at $80.54 and remains a key level to get to and through to increase the bearish bias. WIth the price between the levels, trading is more neutral technically on the daily chart.